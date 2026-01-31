Instagram is working on new feature to remove yourself from Close Friends: Here’s how to keep your account safe

Instagram New Feature Friends: Instagram is constantly working on new features to keep users engaged. Now, the Meta-owned platform is reportedly developing a feature that could let you remove yourself from someone’s Close Friends list. However, the feature is still in its early stages and is not publicly available for testing yet.

Introduced in 2018, the Close Friends feature allows users to share Stories and Reels only with a selected group of people. If you choose to remove yourself from someone’s Close Friends list, you will no longer be able to view their exclusive Stories and Reels unless they add you again.

The feature was spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi. He also noticed signs of possible subscription-based tools, including unlimited audience lists, the ability to see who doesn’t follow you back, and options to view Stories without the creator being notified. Notably, Snapchat, one of Instagram’s biggest competitors, already has a similar feature that lets users remove themselves from someone’s private Story.

#Instagram is working on a feature that lets users remove themselves from another user's Close Friends list pic.twitter.com/ftgDSfxE7p — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) January 29, 2026

Adding to this, Instagram is testing several premium features. These could include unlimited audience lists, the ability to see which followers don’t follow back, and options to view Stories without being noticed. According to Meta, these paid tools are meant to give users more control, while the basic features will remain free.

The updates don’t stop there. Earlier this week, Meta said it plans to test new subscription plans that will offer exclusive features across Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. While the company did not reveal exact details, reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi noted that an Instagram premium subscription may allow users to create unlimited audience lists, check who doesn’t follow them back, and view Stories without alerting the creator. The upcoming subscriptions is expected to offer advanced tools and greater control over sharing and connections, without changing the free core experience for users.

How to Keep Your Instagram Account Secure

Pointer 1: Create a unique password with letters, numbers, and symbols. Avoid using your name or date of birth.

Pointer 2: Turn on 2FA to add an extra layer of security to your account.

Pointer 3: Never click on unknown links or share your login details in DMs or emails.

Pointer 4: Check where your account is logged in and remove any unfamiliar devices.

Pointer 5: Remove apps you no longer use to keep your account secure