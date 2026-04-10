Instagram latest features: You can now edit comments within 15-minute window; Here’s how it works

Instagram latest features: In a move that many users have been waiting for, Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows people to edit their comments after posting. The update aims to make conversations on the platform more flexible by letting users fix mistakes or improve their responses without deleting them.

The feature, announced by Meta Platforms, is being rolled out globally. It gives users a 15-minute window to edit their comments after they are published. This means that if a user has commented something unintentionally and wants to rephrase the message, they can quickly make changes within that time frame.

Until now, Instagram users could edit captions on posts but not comments. If a mistake was made in a comment, the only option was to delete it and write a new one. With this update, that limitation has been removed, making interactions smoother and less disruptive.

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How this feature works

Using the feature is simple. After posting a comment, users will see a new “Edit” option below it. Tapping on this opens a pop-up window where they can modify the text and save the updated version. The platform has not set any limit on how many times a comment can be edited within the 15-minute window.

However, there are a few restrictions to keep in mind. Only the text part of a comment can be edited. If a comment includes an image along with text, users will only be able to change the written portion, not the image itself.

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Instagram has also added a transparency element. Once a comment is edited, it will display a small grey “edited” label to indicate that changes have been made. However, the platform does not show the edit history, meaning other users cannot see the original version of the comment.

With this update, Instagram aims to improve the user experience and bring more flexibility to everyday interactions on the app.