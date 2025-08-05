Instagram Live Streaming Rules: No More Lives Without THIS Follower Count; What It Means For Users

Instagram Live Streaming Rules: If you enjoy going live on Instagram to chat with friends, engage with followers, or promote branded content in real time, there's an important update for you. Instagram has introduced a new restriction on its Live Broadcast feature: only public accounts with at least 1,000 followers can now start a live session. Earlier, any user could go live regardless of their follower count or account privacy settings.

According to Instagram’s Help Centre, this restriction is already in effect in India and applies to both Android and iPhone users in the country. However, the Meta-owned platform has not provided any explanation for this change, which now affects many casual users, small creators, and businesses from hosting live videos or interacting with their audiences in real time. Now, with the new follower limit, Instagram is drawing a clearer line between large creators and everyday users.

Meta-owned platform Instagram isn’t the only app with live-streaming rules. TikTok also requires users to have at least 1,000 followers to go live. On the other hand, YouTube is a bit more relaxed—you only need 50 subscribers to stream live on mobile, but there are still some limits.

Moreover, Instagram had already set rules for teen users. Live streaming is turned off by default for anyone under 16. Teens can turn it on after that age, but those under 16 need permission from a parent or guardian to go live. Currently, Instagram’s parent company, Meta, added more safety features for teens. These include showing when someone joined the platform and reminders to stay safe when messaging strangers.