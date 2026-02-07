Instagram login issues: Forgot your password, ID hacked? Here’s a step-by-step guide to log back into the account

Instagram login issues: Losing access to your Instagram account can be stressful, especially when it is used for personal communication, business, or content creation. Users often face login issues due to forgotten passwords, hacked accounts, or sudden account restrictions. To deal with such issues, Instagram provides several official ways to recover access, depending on the situation.

Instagram users may be unable to log in for multiple reasons. These include entering the wrong password repeatedly, suspicious login activity, account hacking, temporary disabling by Instagram, or issues with email or phone verification. In some cases, accounts are restricted for violating community guidelines. Understanding the exact reason behind the login issue can help you determine the correct recovery method.

Use ‘forgot password’ option first

If you cannot remember your password, tap on ‘Forgot password?’ on the Instagram login screen. Enter your registered email address, username, or phone number. Instagram will send a login link or reset code. Follow the instructions to create a new password and regain access. This method works in most basic cases of login trouble.

Steps to recover a hacked account

If you believe your account has been hacked, select ‘Need more help?’ and choose ‘My account was hacked.’ Instagram may ask you to verify your identity using your email address, phone number, or a selfie video. Once verified, Instagram reviews the request and restores access if ownership is confirmed.

What to do if Instagram disables your account?

When Instagram disables an account, users usually receive a message explaining the reason. If you believe the decision was not valid, you can submit an appeal through Instagram’s help centre. Users may be asked to upload a government-issued ID to prove their identity.

Check email and security alerts

Instagram often sends security emails when login attempts or account changes occur. Users are advised to check their inbox and spam folder for messages from Instagram. These emails may include links to reverse unauthorised changes.

Important things to remember

Always use the same email address and phone number linked to your account during recovery. Avoid submitting multiple appeals, as it may delay the process. Recovery can take anywhere from a few hours to several weeks.

Following Instagram’s official recovery steps increases the chances of successfully getting your account back.