Instagram New Feature: Users Can Now Add Background Music To Carousel Posts; Here’s How To Create

Instagram Photo Carousels With Background Music: Instagram has recently introduced a few new features to make the app more fun and engaging. The Meta-owned platform keeps updating regularly because it wants users to spend more time on it, not just watching short videos. Instagram is also focused on creating new tools to help content creators. Now, the platform has rolled out a feature that allows users to add music to photo carousel posts. Notably, photo carousels are one of the most popular formats on Instagram, as they let users share multiple images in a single post.

With this feature, when someone opens a carousel containing multiple photos, the images can play along with background music. The update changes the way regular photo posts appear in the feed, making scrolling through posts a more lively and enjoyable experience. For social media enthusiasts looking to make their Instagram posts more engaging and interactive, this new feature is definitely worth exploring.

How To Add Background Music To Photo Carousels On Instagram

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Step 1: Open Instagram and tap the ‘+’ icon at the bottom of the screen to start creating a carousel post.

Step 2: Choose at least two photos that tell your story, then tap ‘Next’ to move to the editing stage.

Step 3: On the final editing page, tap ‘Add Music’ to include a background track for your carousel. You can use Instagram’s suggested songs or pick your favorite.

Step 4: Browse through recommended songs, search for a specific track, or use your saved music collection to personalize your carousel.

Step 5: Adjust the part of the song you want and preview how it matches your images.

Step 6: Add a caption, hashtags, and any other details you want to include.

Step 7: Tap ‘Share’ in the top-right corner to post your carousel with music for your followers to enjoy.

Once you share a photo carousel on Instagram, it appears on your profile like any other post. Your followers will see it in their feed, and the music will play when they open or swipe through the photos. This small update makes photo posts more fun and adds a new way to share stories on Instagram.