Instagram New Restyle Feature: Users Can Edit Photos And Video Using Meta AI Prompts; How To Use It

Instagram New Restyle Feature: Instagram is reportedly rolling out a new feature that allows users to edit images and videos in Stories using Meta AI prompts. The much-anticipated update lets users add, remove, or modify elements in an image or video through simple text prompts — similar to Google’s Nano Banana image model. This feature closely resembles Google Photos’ new “Help Me Edit” tool, which also enables image editing via natural language commands.

Adding further, users will be able to choose from a range of preset styles to make quick adjustments to their content. According to reports, the Meta-owned platform also plans to introduce the option to add custom text to the Restyle feature.

The new Restyle feature on Instagram will be completely free to use, allowing users to restyle photos and videos directly within the app without any paid add-ons or subscriptions. Previously, Instagram’s AI-powered editing tools were limited to the integrated Meta AI chatbot, but by bringing these capabilities to Stories, Meta is making AI editing more accessible and user-friendly than ever before.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How To Use Instagram Restyle For Photos And Videos?

Step 1: Open Instagram and tap the + button at the top-left of the screen.

Step 2: Choose the image from your camera roll you want to add to your Story, then tap the Restyle button (paintbrush icon).

Step 3: Use natural-language prompts to add, remove, or change objects — or ask Meta AI to replace the background.

Step 4: When finished editing, tap Done and proceed to post your Story.

Step 5: For videos, follow the same steps — but instead of full object edits, choose from the available presets to restyle the clip. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Likely To Debut In India With Qi2 Wireless Charging Support; Check Expected Display, Battery, Design, Camera, Price, Launch Date And Other Features)

Instagram Guide To Write Better Prompts

Meta has also shared a guide to help users craft better prompts. The company suggests considering factors such as subject, lighting and mood, composition, style, and location to achieve the desired results when editing photos and videos. However, Meta hasn’t announced a global rollout timeline for the tool, its availability will likely depend on the regions where Meta AI is currently active.