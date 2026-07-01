Instagram posting mistakes can quietly reduce the number of people who see your content, even if you post regularly. As Instagram continues to refine its recommendation system in 2026, creators, businesses, and everyday users around the world need to pay closer attention to how they use the platform. According to Instagram's official guidance, the app rewards original, engaging content while limiting the reach of posts that appear repetitive, misleading, or low-quality. Avoiding a few common mistakes can help improve your chances of reaching more people.