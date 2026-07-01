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Instagram posting mistakes that secretly kill your account's reach – Here's what not to do

Instagram posting mistakes: One of the biggest mistakes is repeatedly posting recycled content without adding value. Instagram says it prioritises original content over reposted videos or images copied from other accounts.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 04:36 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 04:36 PM IST
Instagram posting mistakes that secretly kill your account's reach – Here's what not to do
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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