Instagram profile grid rearrange feature rolled out – Here is how to use it: Step by step

Instagram profile grid rearrange feature: Instagram has rolled out one of its most requested features on June 9, 2026 – with this, you can rearrange posts on your profile grid. The update gives users more control over how their profile appears to visitors, ending years of demand from creators and businesses who were stuck with a reverse-chronological grid they could never manually edit. The feature is now rolling out globally and works directly inside the app, with no third-party tools needed.

Instagram profile grid rearrange feature: What it does

Until now, your Instagram profile grid displayed posts in the order they were uploaded -- newest at the top, oldest at the bottom. You had no way to move an older post forward or push a newer one back without deleting and re-uploading it, which reset its likes and comments. This new "Reorder Your Grid" feature lets users rearrange their profile posts, making it easier to highlight key content, refresh profile aesthetics, and better reflect their creative identity.

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How to rearrange your instagram profile grid: Step by step

Open your Instagram profile.

Tap and hold any post on your profile grid.

Select “Reorder Grid” from the pop-up menu.

Drag and place posts in the position you want.

Changes are saved instantly and become visible to all profile visitors right away.

The update does not change original post dates, captions, or content.

Only the visual position of posts on the grid changes.

Your engagement history, including likes and comments, stays fully intact.

Who benefits most from this update

The feature is designed to help creators, businesses, and everyday users better curate their profiles. It lets users highlight important or best-performing posts, reorganise their profile layout, improve first impressions for visitors, and better represent personal or brand identity.

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For small business owners using Instagram as a storefront, this means putting your best product photos or highest-performing posts at the top. For personal users, it means your profile finally shows what you want it to show, not just what you posted most recently.

The feature is rolling out gradually to users globally and appears within the post options menu on supported accounts. If you do not see it yet, keep your Instagram app updated to the latest version, it should arrive in the coming days.