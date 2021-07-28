Instagram Reels video duration now expanded to 60 seconds

New Delhi: Facebook-owned Instagram has now expanded the video duration of its short video making app Reels to 60 seconds. Launched in 2020 as an alternate to TikTok, Instagram Reels was offered as a new way to create and discover short, entertaining videos on Instagram.

Reels invites you to create fun videos to share with your friends or anyone on Instagram. Users could previously record and edit 15-second to upto 30 seconds of multi-clip videos with audio, effects, and new creative tools. Users can share reels with their followers on Feed, and, if you they a public account, make them available to the wider Instagram community through a new space in Explore. Reels in Explore offers anyone the chance to become a creator on Instagram and reach new audiences on a global stage.

Reels. up to 60 secs. starting today. pic.twitter.com/pKWIqtoXU2 — Instagram (@instagram) July 27, 2021

Instagram has also now made it hard for potentially suspicious accounts to find young people and limiting the options advertisers have to reach young people with ads, along with defaulting people under 16 into private accounts. Instagram said it is rolling out these changes in the US, Australia, France, the UK and Japan to start and will look to expand to more countries soon.

And here’s an update on what we’re doing to protect teen safety and privacy https://t.co/XjhgmVztow — Instagram (@instagram) July 27, 2021

Starting this week, everyone who is under 16 years old (or under 18 in certain countries) will be defaulted into a private account when they join Instagram.

For young people who already have a public account on Instagram, Instagram will show them a notification highlighting the benefits of a private account and explaining how to change their privacy settings.