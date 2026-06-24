Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Technology
  • /Instagram Reels vs Posts: Which gets more reach and engagement in 2026? Here's what data shows

Instagram Reels vs Posts: Which gets more reach and engagement in 2026? Here's what data shows

Instagram Reels vs Posts: The biggest advantage of Reels in 2026 is discovery. Instagram's ranking systems treat Reels differently from feed posts. While regular posts are shown mainly to existing followers, reels are heavily distributed to non-followers.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 11:11 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 11:11 AM IST
Instagram Reels vs Posts: Which gets more reach and engagement in 2026? Here's what data shows
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Instagram Reels vs Posts: Which gets more reach and engagement in 2026?
Technology news1 min ago
2
Nirjala Ekadashi 20262 min ago
3
PM Modi2 min ago
4
UN reforms6 min ago
5
FIFA World Cup 20267 min ago