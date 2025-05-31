Instagram Rolls Out New 3:4 Aspect Ratio For Photos For iOS And Android; How To Use It

Instagram New Aspect Ratio: Meta-owned platform is expanding its focus beyond Reels and Stories with a much-needed update for photographers. A photo and video uploading platform has officially introduced support for 3:4 aspect ratio photographs on its platform, allowing users to upload images without needing to crop them to fit Instagram’s previously supported dimensions. The change aligns with the default setting found on most smartphone for the users.

This new compatibility is available for both single-image uploads and carousel posts on Android and iOS. For years, users were limited to the app’s signature 1:1 square format or the more recent 4:5 rectangle for photo posts. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has shared a new announcement via Threads that photos taken in the 3:4 format will now appear on the platform exactly as captured. The meta-owned platform is a win for casual users and professional photographers alike.

How To Use New 3:4 Feature On Instagram

Step 1: Open Instagram on your iPhone or Android device and tap the plus (+) icon to create a new post.

Step 2: Select the photo you want to upload—make sure it's taken in the 3:4 format (portrait mode on most phones).

Step 3: Instagram detects the aspect ratio automatically; no need to crop or resize the image.

Step 4: Tap Next, apply filters or edit if needed, then hit Share—your 3:4 photo will display correctly in the feed.

Adding further, Instagram keeps adding new tools to help users create better content. Recently, it launched a separate app called Edits that lets people easily work on their videos. Another new feature, Blend, creates a custom Reels feed inside your chats. It shows videos based on what you and a friend both enjoy. This feature is invite-only and aims to make content discovery more personal. After a year of testing, Blend is now available on both Android and iOS.