INSTAGRAM

Instagram Rolls Out New 'Blend' Feature To Share Reels With Friends; Here's How To Create

Instagram New Feature: Meanwhile, if some Instagram user in the Blend reacts to a Reel, Instagram sends a notification, encouraging conversation and engagement.   

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2025, 05:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Instagram Rolls Out New 'Blend' Feature To Share Reels With Friends; Here's How To Create Image Credit: @instagram/X

Instagram New Feature: Instagram, a Meta-owned platform, is always experimenting with new features to improve user engagement and personalization. Now, the platform is rolling out a new feature called Instagram Blend, which allows users to create a personalized reel experience with their friends. Moreover, it gives users another way to connect through shared content. 

Adding further, Instagram users can revisit their Blend at any time by tapping the Blend icon in the chat. Since this feature isn’t available on TikTok, it gives Instagram a distinct edge in the short-form video space. Instagram's chat area contains the Blend feature. 

Meanwhile, if some Instagram user in the Blend reacts to a Reel, Instagram sends a notification, encouraging conversation and engagement.

How To Create Instagram Blend Feature

Step 1: Open a one-on-one or group DM chat on Instagram.

Step 2: Tap the Blend icon located at the top of the chat window.

Step 3: Select “Invite” to send a Blend request to your friend.

Step 4: Wait for your friend to accept the invitation.

Step 5: Enjoy a shared, personalized Reels feed once the Blend is active. 

