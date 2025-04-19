Instagram Rolls Out New 'Blend' Feature To Share Reels With Friends; Here's How To Create
Instagram New Feature: Meanwhile, if some Instagram user in the Blend reacts to a Reel, Instagram sends a notification, encouraging conversation and engagement.
Instagram New Feature: Instagram, a Meta-owned platform, is always experimenting with new features to improve user engagement and personalization. Now, the platform is rolling out a new feature called Instagram Blend, which allows users to create a personalized reel experience with their friends. Moreover, it gives users another way to connect through shared content.
Adding further, Instagram users can revisit their Blend at any time by tapping the Blend icon in the chat. Since this feature isn’t available on TikTok, it gives Instagram a distinct edge in the short-form video space. Instagram's chat area contains the Blend feature.
How to try the NEW Reels Blend feature with your besties
Go to any DM chat and tap the Blend icon at the top right corner
Send an invite to your friend(s)
Once they accept, tap the icon in your DM chat to enter your Blend
Have fun exploring Reels for you and… pic.twitter.com/30dwfmTVZT— Instagram (@instagram) April 17, 2025
How To Create Instagram Blend Feature
Step 1: Open a one-on-one or group DM chat on Instagram.
Step 2: Tap the Blend icon located at the top of the chat window.
Step 3: Select “Invite” to send a Blend request to your friend.
Step 4: Wait for your friend to accept the invitation.
Step 5: Enjoy a shared, personalized Reels feed once the Blend is active.
