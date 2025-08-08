Instagram New Feature: Instagram, a meta-owned platform, has rolled out a Snap Maps-like feature for US users, allowing them to share their location with friends in real time. This feature enables social media users to view their friends' live locations on a map and share their own.

The Snap Maps-like feature may soon launch in India as well. Users can access the new feature from the Messages tab, but rest assured, location sharing is turned off by default unless manually enabled. Notably, the feature remains off unless users choose to opt in, according to Meta.

Instagram Privacy Controls

Instagram has introduced strong privacy controls for its new location-sharing feature, giving users full control over who can see their real-time location. You can choose to share your location with all followers you follow back, close friends only, selected people, or no one at all. It's important to note that your location updates each time you open the app and automatically disappears after 24 hours if not refreshed.

Instagram Maps Icon

Instagram shows different icons to let you know your location-sharing status. A blue arrow means you're sharing your location. A red dot means you're not sharing it. An orange triangle means location permissions are turned off on your device. However, if you are not sharing your location, you can still see others’ shared locations on the Map.

How To Turn Off Location Sharing On Instagram

Step 1: Open Instagram and tap the arrow icon in the top right corner to go to your Messages.

Step 2: At the top of your inbox, tap on the Map icon.

Step 3: Tap the settings gear icon in the top right corner of the map screen.

Step 4: Choose your location sharing preferences – you can select who can see your live location.

Step 5: Tap on ‘Update’ to save your settings.