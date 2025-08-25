Instagram Rolls Out New Linked Reel Feature To Create Multi-Part Content; How To Link Reel In New Post And Existing Reel

Instagram Link Reel Feature: Meta-owned Instagram has rolled out a new feature where content creators can link multiple reels into a 'series'. This feature makes it easier for viewers to follow multi-part content without scrolling through the whole profile. This update aims to boost engagement and drive traffic beyond the app. The new Instagram Link Reels feature is available to both personal accounts and professional creators, making it useful for influencers, brands, and small businesses looking to increase reach and sales.

Instagram's new feature benefits content creators sharing multi-part stories, tutorials, or themed content like recipe collections, travel diaries, or episodic vlogs. So, now rather than asking followers to ‘return for part 2,’ they can now seamlessly guide them to the next installment. Notably, the linked reels can be included in both new reels and reels that have already been shared with friends and followers.

Instagram Link Reel Feature: Availability

Instagram, a Meta-owned platform, is gradually rolling out the linked reel feature through a server-side update, which means it may not be available to everyone right away. Some Instagram users might also need to switch to a creator or professional account to use this feature to boost their engagement or business via this platform. (Also Read: Elon Musk-Owned Starlink In India: Check Expected Release Date, Price, Monthly Plans, Internet Speed, And Other Details)

Instagram Link Reel Feature: How To Link Reel On New Post

Step 1: Create your video and upload it as a Reel as usual.

Step 2: Make your edits, then tap Next to go to the caption screen.

Step 3: Tap Link a reel on the caption screen to open the reel selection page.

Step 4: Select the reel to link; optionally add a title (or skip to use the default “Linked Reel”).

Step 5: Publish your Reel—the linked reel will be attached.

Instagram Link Reel Feature: How To Link To Existing Reel

Step 1: Open a Reel from your profile and tap the three-dot menu.

Step 2: Select Link a reel, choose the Reel from the list, and add a title (optional).

Step 3: Tap OK to finish linking the Reel.