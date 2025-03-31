Instagram New Feature 2025: Instagram is making crucial changes to its mobile application, as this Meta-owned platform serves as a primary source of entertainment for countless users. However, the new changes are inspired by TikTok's popular playback option.

This includes a new feature that reportedly lets users fast-forward Reels at double speed. By simply long-pressing on the right or left side of the screen, users can speed up videos, enhancing control and improving the overall viewing experience.

Notably, the TikTok has been offering 2x video playback speed on its platform since 2023. The much anticipated feature is rolling out gradually to users through a new update on both iOS and Android, and is expected to be available more widely in the coming days.

Meta stated that the new feature is introduced in response to community feedback. Currently, the new reels are supporting videos up to three minutes long, the speed-up option allows users to consume content more efficiently, especially for longer clips.

Instagram's parent company has taken this decision to align with the growing trend of fast-paced media consumption, where users prefer quick, bite-sized entertainment. To recall, the Instagram has previously adopted other TikTok-inspired features, such as the Remix tool, mirroring TikTok's Duet functionality.

How To Watch Reels At 2x Speeds On Instagram

Step 1: Update and download the latest version of the Instagram app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Open the app and navigate to the Reels tab at the bottom.

Step 3: Select and start watching a Reel of your choice.

Step 4: Long-press the right or left edge of the screen to speed up the video to 2x.