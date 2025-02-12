Instagram Teen Accounts In India: 10 Key Features You Want To Know

New Delhi: Meta has announced the expansion of Instagram Teen Accounts to India, which will be rolled out in a phased manner in the country.

"We’re expanding Instagram Teen Accounts to India to ensure built-in protections for teens and reassure parents of their teen’s safe experience," said Meta.

“At Meta, creating a safer and more responsible digital environment is a top priority. With the expansion of Instagram Teen Accounts to India, we are strengthening protections, enhancing content controls, and empowering parents while ensuring a safer experience for teenagers," Natasha Jog, Director, Public Policy India, Instagram.

Here are 10 key feature of Instagram Teen Accounts In India

1. By default, teen accounts are set to private, meaning they must approve new followers, and non-followers cannot view or interact with their content.

2. This applies to all users under 16 (both existing and new) and those under 18 when signing up.

3. Teens will have the strictest messaging settings enabled, allowing them to receive messages only from people they follow or are already connected with.

4. Teens will automatically be placed in the most restrictive setting, limiting their exposure to sensitive content, such as depictions of physical fights or promotions of cosmetic procedures, in areas like Explore and Reels.

5. Teens can only be tagged or mentioned by people they follow. Additionally, the strictest version of the anti-bullying feature, Hidden Words, will be enabled by default to filter out offensive language in comments and DM requests.

6. Teens will receive notifications prompting them to exit the app after 60 minutes of daily usage.

7. Sleep mode will be enabled from 10 PM to 7 AM, muting notifications and automatically sending replies to DMs overnight.

8. Parents can see a list of people their teen has messaged in the past seven days (without reading message content).

9. Once the set time limit set by parents is reached, the teen will no longer be able to access Instagram.

10. Parents can restrict Instagram access at night or during designated times with a simple toggle.