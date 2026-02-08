Instagram vs WhatsApp: Which app consumes more mobile data? Know these hidden things before spending hours on reels, chats, video calls

Instagram vs WhatsApp data usage: Instagram and WhatsApp are two of the most popular apps on smartphones today, but have you ever wondered which app consumes more data? These two apps are used for different purposes and their data usage varies widely. Here is a simple explanation that will help you understand their data consumption:

Mobile data limits and costs are still important for many users, especially in countries where data packs are expensive or where people rely on limited data plans. Knowing which apps use more data can help users manage their usage better and avoid unexpected charges.

Instagram data usage

Instagram is primarily a visual content-based app that serves images, video feeds, Stories, Reels, and Live content. Because of its media-heavy nature, Instagram consumes significantly more data than apps focused on text or simple messaging.

Browsing photos and feed: About 60 MB per hour on average

Watching videos or Reels: Around 300-600 MB per hour, depending on quality and length

Live streaming or longer videos: Can go up to 600-900 MB per hour if you watch a lot of video content

This shows that video-rich activities like Reels and Stories are major data drainers on Instagram. The more video content you consume, the faster your data will be used up.

WhatsApp data usage

WhatsApp is designed primarily for messaging and voice or video calls, which generally use much less data than browsing videos.

Text messages: Only a few kilobytes per message

Voice calls: About 1 MB per minute

Video calls: Around 5-6 MB per minute, depending on quality and connectivity

WhatsApp also downloads media such as photos and videos shared in chats, which can increase overall data usage. However, regular chatting and calls still use far less data than scrolling through video feeds.

Direct comparison: Instagram vs WhatsApp

Because of the type of content each app delivers, Instagram generally consumes more data than WhatsApp. If you spend time watching videos, scrolling the Explore page, or viewing Reels, your data usage on Instagram will rise quickly. In contrast, WhatsApp consumes relatively less data when used mainly for text messaging and occasional voice calls.

Tips to save mobile data

Switch on data saver mode in both apps

Disable video autoplay on Instagram

Use Wi-Fi for heavy media viewing or uploading

Turn off background data refresh when not needed

Understanding data usage habits can help you make smarter choices while using different mobile apps.