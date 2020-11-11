Instagram worldwide outage for over 24 hours; users take to Twitter to report issues

New Delhi: Instagram users suffered a worldwide outage since wee hours of Tuesday with disappointed users massively taking to Twitter to report problems.

Users across the world had problems using the photo and video sharing app, the services of which have impacted many.

According to Downdetector, which offers real-time status and outage information, Instagram has been having problems since 5:37 PM EST

User reports indicate Instagram is having problems since 5:37 PM EST. https://t.co/lXKoHvktSg RT if you're also having problems #Instagramdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) November 10, 2020

Many took to Twitter to report this:

Dear @instagram, Whhhhhhat is going on????

Haven't been able to upload anything, check activity, etc on your app since yesterday. :(

Please Please finish updating and/or fix the issue! Please

Thank You! #Instagram #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/ACghI7wb65 — Brad Everett Young (@BradEYoung) November 11, 2020

Me, not being able to post on Instagram for a full day...#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/HiwhwUswd0 — Cristiane Stoll (@StollCristiane) November 11, 2020

