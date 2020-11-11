हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Instagram

Instagram worldwide outage for over 24 hours; users take to Twitter to report issues

Users across the world had problems using the photo and video sharing app.

Instagram worldwide outage for over 24 hours; users take to Twitter to report issues

New Delhi: Instagram users suffered a worldwide outage since wee hours of Tuesday with disappointed users massively taking to Twitter to report problems.

Users across the world had problems using the photo and video sharing app, the services of which have impacted many.

According to Downdetector, which offers real-time status and outage information, Instagram has been having problems since 5:37 PM EST

Many took to Twitter to report this:

Meanwhile, the photo sharing app Instagram on Tuesday introduced an augmented reality (AR) filter "Share Your Light" giving people a fun way to share their thoughts during the upcoming festivals. Launched ahead of Diwali, the AR filter is inspired by mandalas, diyas, festive lights and colours.

Once you open the Effects Gallery, you can look for the effect using the "festive diya". The effect is available in seven languages -- English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Tags:
InstagramTwitterFacebook
Next
Story

Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip starts from Rs 92,900 in India
  • 86,36,011Confirmed
  • 1,27,571Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,13,77,200Confirmed
  • 12,70,171Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M50S

DNA : What is the importance of Silent voters in elections