Instagram-Year-In-Review 2025: From Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement To Shark Tank India 4, Moments That Kept India Scrolling

Instagram Year In Review 2025: This year is defined by constant momentum, where one major moment quickly gave way to the next. From sporting triumphs and viral debates to pop culture crossovers and unexpected internet sensations, conversations on Instagram rarely slowed down.

Each new event not only captured attention but often reshaped the national mood overnight. The year also marked a growing global footprint for Indian culture, with homegrown voices, fashion and music finding space on international stages. Instagram’s 2025 Year-in-Review captures this fast-moving cultural landscape, offering a snapshot of the people, trends and defining moments that influenced how India talked, shared and connected on the platform throughout the year.

Cricket Dominates India’s Instagram Conversation

Cricket once again cemented its position at the heart of Indian pop culture, emerging as the most dominant theme across Instagram. India’s Champions Trophy victory triggered a surge of patriotic celebrations online, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s iconic chant, “Ee Sala Cup Namdu”, transformed into a viral meme as fans finally witnessed the team lift a title. The platform also saw an emotional outpouring following Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket, alongside widespread celebration of the Indian women’s cricket team’s latest World Cup triumph.

Indian Culture Goes Global — And Back Again

Indian culture continued its global ascent, finding visibility on some of the world’s biggest stages. Rapper Hanumankind’s performance at Coachella, appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh at the Met Gala, luxury labels spotlighting Kolhapuri chappals, and A.R. Rahman’s music soundtracking international fashion runways underscored India’s growing cultural export.

The exchange was equally reciprocal. Indian audiences actively engaged with global pop culture moments, from Ed Sheeran’s India tour to viral trends such as the Nicki Minaj pose, Taylor Swift’s engagement buzz, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s engagement, all of which drove high engagement on Instagram.

Nostalgia And Aesthetic Trends Shape the Feed

Nostalgia remained a powerful undercurrent on Instagram, extending its influence from the previous year. Fan communities continued to rally around films like Wake Up Sid, iconic characters such as Bunny from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and evergreen tracks like “Nadaan Parinde” and “Sheher Mein” from Rockstar. At the same time, the lo-fi digi-cam aesthetic gained widespread traction across reels and carousels, resonating strongly with Gen Z and young adults.

Faces That Captured Instagram’s Attention

As always, certain individuals dominated conversations and timelines. These included the girl dubbed the ‘Mona Lisa lookalike’ at the Mahakumbh, Ayush—the boy who went viral for mispronouncing “croissant” as “Prashant”—and Sonali, a mehendi artist from Kolhapur who recreated Rihanna’s wedding makeup look.

Astronaut Sudhanshu Shukla also made headlines after becoming the first Indian to travel to the International Space Station in 40 years. Meanwhile, creators such as Samay Raina remained constant talking points, with discussions around India’s Got Latent continuing throughout the year.

Viral Micro-Moments That Kept Users Hooked

Beyond headline-making events, Instagram thrived on everyday viral moments that fuelled shares, memes and debates. From actor Veer Pahariya’s viral ‘langdi’ hook step and the nationwide discussion on a 90-hour work week, to snippets from Shark Tank India 4 and a Coldplay concert moment that drew massive attention, micro-trends shaped daily engagement.

Other standout moments included the rise of ‘fake wedding’ parties, the internet’s fascination with Labubus, the glowing turmeric trend, Parineeti Chopra’s “meri body main sensations” dialogue from Hasee Toh Phasee, the “Vishal Mega Mart” meme, and the growing popularity of 5120×1080 ultra-wide thin reels.