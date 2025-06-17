Internal TCS Document Shows Changes In Deployment Policy

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has changed its rules about how long employees can stay without a project, according to document reviewed by The Times of India. Now, staff can only be “on the bench” (not working on a project) for up to 35 working days each year. They must spend at least 225 days a year working on projects. This new rule started on June 12 and is meant to make sure everyone is being used well and helping the company reach its goals.

Chandrasekaran Ramkumar, who leads TCS’s Resource Management Group, explained that if employees spend too much time without a project, it could hurt their pay, career growth, chances to work abroad, or even their job itself.

If someone isn’t on a project, they need to work with the Resource Management Group to find a new assignment. While waiting, they must spend 4 to 6 hours a day learning new skills using company platforms like iEvolve, Fresco Play, VLS, and LinkedIn. They also have to finish required training and use the company’s AI interview coach to get ready for future projects.

To help people get assigned to projects faster, TCS now wants employees to come into the office. Working from home or having flexible schedules is only allowed in special cases with approval.

Earlier this year, TCS also made its work-from-office rules stricter. Employees in India can only ask for up to six exceptions per quarter for personal emergencies, and they can’t save unused exception days for later.

To help with issues like not enough office space, TCS lets employees ask for up to 30 exception days at once, making it easier to plan short-term remote work.

Lastly, TCS warned that employees who keep getting assigned to short projects could face HR investigations and possible disciplinary action.