iOS 19 Update: Apple Likely To Launch AI Doctor With Revamped Health App, Trained By Real Physicians

iOS 19 Update: The Cupertino-based tech giant is working on a health-focused features to its Health app as per media reports. The much anticipated feature includes an AI-powered health coach along with a heart rate monitoring, SpO2 stats, and ECG to a hearing-aid feature. Moreover, the new feature could have health metrics in the iPhone’s Health app.

Notably, this new feature will likely be deeply integrated into iOS 19. Apple’s latest initiative, codenamed “Project Mulberry,” aims to enhance user well-being through personalized recommendations, and AI-driven medical guidance. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed these details in his Power On newsletter. As part of this effort, the company is reportedly developing an AI-powered virtual doctor that can provide insights and advice based on user data.

The Apple Health app, a long-standing part of the ecosystem, already gathers data from the Apple Watch, iPhone, and third-party health trackers to help users monitor fitness, sleep, and other health metrics. Adding further, Apple plans to introduce video explainers featuring real doctors on topics like nutrition, mental health, sleep hygiene, and physical therapy.

To ensure accuracy, the tech giant has reportedly recruited a team of physicians to help train the AI model. The company is also bringing in external medical professionals, including experts in sleep science, nutrition, physical therapy, cardiology, and mental health, to contribute educational content. To support this, the company is setting up a dedicated facility near Oakland, California, where physicians will record these health-related videos.

Furthermore, the Apple Health app is expected to get a major revamp. According to Bloomberg, one of the most anticipated features is food tracking. Currently, Apple doesn’t have a built-in system for tracking calories and food intake, but this is expected to be a key addition in the upcoming overhaul.