iOS 26.5 is here: Encrypted texts, new wallpapers, and maps upgrades – Does your iPhone get it?

iOS 26.5 new features: Apple pushed iOS 26.5 to iPhones worldwide on Sunday, May 11, 2026, adding six notable features — led by long-awaited end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging. The update arrived after a month of beta testing and is available to every iPhone that already runs iOS 26. Here's what changed, who gets it, and how to download it right now.

After a month of beta testing, Apple rolled out iOS 26.5 to everyone, adding features such as end-to-end RCS encryption and improvements to Apple Maps and the App Store. This isn't a massive overhaul, as Apple is saving that for WWDC 2026 on June 8, but the privacy upgrade alone makes it worth installing today.

Biggest new feature: Encrypted texts to Android users

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For years, texting between iPhone and Android users meant giving up privacy. That has changed now. Once you update to iOS 26.5, conversations with Android users on compatible carriers will be labeled as encrypted, meaning they can't be read while being sent between devices.

Apple started testing end-to-end RCS encryption in late February, and the feature is now available in beta. It won't work on every carrier on day one, but supported networks will automatically display the encrypted label — no settings to dig through.

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What else is new in iOS 26.5?

Beyond secure messaging, the update has brought five more changes that touch Maps, the App Store, accessories, and your wallpaper.

Apple Maps now shows Suggested Places — recommendations based on what's trending nearby, plus your recent searches. Think of it as Maps finally taking a step closer to Google Maps in terms of discovery.

On subscriptions, iOS 26.5 adds support for 12-month commitment plans with monthly payment options on the App Store. This is a feature that first arrived globally in iOS 26.4 but now requires iOS 26.5 for customers in the United States. So instead of paying $100 upfront for a yearly plan, you could spread it across 12 monthly charges.

Apple is also introducing Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse pairing via USB-C — connect once and stay wirelessly paired.

For wallpapers, a new Pride Luminance wallpaper that dynamically refracts a spectrum of colors is available for download as part of the update.

Finally, Apple expanded Android-to-iPhone data transfer options, letting users choose to move a specific time range of message attachments — a year, 30 days, or everything on the device.

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Which iPhones get iOS 26.5 — and how to Install it

iOS 26.5 runs on any iPhone that supports iOS 26, which starts with the iPhone 16 series and goes back to the iPhone 13 lineup. If your phone already runs iOS 26, it qualifies.

To install it, open Settings → General → Software Update and tap Update Now. Keep your phone plugged in and connected to Wi-Fi. The download takes a few minutes, and the installation usually wraps up in under 15 minutes.

Looking further ahead, Apple is set to reveal iOS 27 at WWDC 2026 on June 8 — so this update is the last major iOS 26 release before a fresh chapter begins.