iOS 26 Release Date And Time In India: From Liquid Glass Design To AI Upgrade; Check Features, Compatible iPhone Models And How To Install

iOS 26 Release Date And Time In India: Apple is finally rolling out the iOS 26 update, its latest mobile operating system, compatible with iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other devices. This update is considered Apple’s biggest software release since iOS 7, thanks to the major redesign of the user interface. The upcoming operating system introduces a new design language called “Liquid Glass”, which is inspired by the translucent interface from visionOS.

It brings a refreshed layout and deeper integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across supported iPhone models. From the Lock Screen to home widgets, iOS 26 introduces a modern, polished look. The Lock Screen now offers a wallpaper-like aesthetic, while app icons feature a translucent effect for a more visually appealing experience. In addition to design improvements, iOS 26 also debuts several new features, including Call Screening, Live Translation, AutoMix, and more.

Adding further, the Cupertino-based tech giant has revamped user interface elements such as menus, options, notifications, Control Center, and several native apps including Messages, Phone, and Camera. Notably, menus, options, and notifications are receiving a complete visual overhaul for a more modern look.

Apple iOS 26 Release Date And Time In India

Apple rolls out new iOS updates in the morning, which translates to late evening for iPhone users in India. The iOS 26 release is expected to arrive in India around 10:30 PM IST on Sept 15.

Apple iOS 26: Compatible iPhone Models

The iOS 26 update will be available for a wide range of iPhone models, starting from the iPhone 11 series, including iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. It also supports the iPhone SE (2nd generation and later), the iPhone 12 lineup (iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max), as well as the iPhone 13 series (iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max). The iPhone 14 models — iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max — are also included, along with the iPhone 15 lineup (iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max). Additionally, Apple’s latest iPhone 16 series — iPhone 16e, iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max — will all run iOS 26. (Also Read: WhatsApp Is Testing Threaded Replies For More Organized Chats; Here's How To Use It)

How To Install Apple iOS 26 Update

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: If an update notification appears below your Apple ID profile, tap it — otherwise go to General → Software Update.

Step 3: Tap Software Update; your iPhone will check for iOS 26.

Step 4: When iOS 26 appears, tap Download and Install.

Step 5: After the download completes, follow the on-screen prompts to install and reboot — your iPhone will then be running iOS 26.

Meanwhile, Apple users must ensure that they have a fast and stable internet connection, preferably 5G or a reliable Wi-Fi broadband network. It is strongly recommended to back up personal data before updating to avoid any potential loss due to technical issues.