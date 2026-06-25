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  • /iOS 27 camera app gets Siri live scanning mode: Here’s how it works

iOS 27 camera app gets Siri live scanning mode: Here’s how it works

iOS 27 Siri mode: The new Siri mode in the iOS 27 Camera app takes the visual intelligence tools that Apple previously locked behind the Camera Control button and brings them into the main Camera interface.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 10:07 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 10:07 AM IST
iOS 27 camera app gets Siri live scanning mode: Here’s how it works
Image Credit: AISource: Bureau

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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