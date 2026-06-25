/iOS 27 camera app gets Siri live scanning mode: Here’s how it works

iOS 27 Siri mode: Apple’s iOS 27 has brought a dedicated Siri mode to the iPhone’s Camera app, giving millions of iPhone users direct access to visual intelligence features without digging through menus or pressing the Camera Control button. The new mode sits alongside existing options such as Photo, Video, and Portrait, and lets your iPhone identify, translate, and act on whatever you point it at, all in real time. Here is everything you need to know about this latest feature.
What is iOS 27 camera’s new Siri mode?
The new Siri mode in the iOS 27 Camera app takes the visual intelligence tools that Apple previously locked behind the Camera Control button and brings them into the main Camera interface. Earlier, users had to step outside the Camera app entirely to access these features. Now, switching to Siri mode takes a single swipe.
Once you are in Siri mode, your iPhone’s camera works like a live information scanner. You point it at something, and Siri pulls up relevant data or takes action on your behalf.
What can you do with it?
The Siri camera mode handles a wide range of everyday tasks:
Restaurants: Point your camera at a restaurant to pull up its Maps listing, check reviews, operating hours, and contact details.
Plants: Aim at a plant to get instant care tips, including watering schedules.
Food: View nutritional information for whatever is on your plate, which could be genuinely useful for people tracking their diet.
Events: Capture a flyer or event poster, and Siri can add the event directly to your Calendar app.
Bills: Scan a restaurant receipt and split the bill automatically.
Text translation: Translate text in real time just by pointing your camera at it.
Image search: Search for related photos and visuals based on what the camera sees.
Daily use importance
Before iOS 27, visual intelligence on the iPhone required users to leave the Camera app and navigate to a separate mode. By adding Siri mode to the familiar Camera interface, Apple has made these AI-powered tools far more accessible to iPhone users.
For Indian users who rely on their iPhones for everything from food tracking to travel, the ability to instantly translate signage, scan menus for nutrition data, or add local events to a calendar with one tap adds real, everyday utility.
When will you get it?
iOS 27 is currently in the developer preview stage. Apple has not yet announced a public release date, but based on past patterns, a public beta and eventual stable release are expected later in 2026. iPhone users will need to update to iOS 27 once it rolls out to access the new Siri camera mode.
The change is a clear sign that Apple is pushing Siri’s intelligence deeper into the apps people already use every day.
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