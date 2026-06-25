/iOS 27 camera app gets Siri live scanning mode: Here’s how it works

iOS 27 Siri mode: Apple’s iOS 27 has brought a dedicated Siri mode to the iPhone’s Camera app, giving millions of iPhone users direct access to visual intelligence features without digging through menus or pressing the Camera Control button. The new mode sits alongside existing options such as Photo, Video, and Portrait, and lets your iPhone identify, translate, and act on whatever you point it at, all in real time. Here is everything you need to know about this latest feature.