New Delhi: Planning to purchase a new iPhone at a reduced price. It is now possible, thanks to Flipkart's ongoing five-day Electronics sale. The Electronics sale is providing discounts on various iPhone models, namely the iPhone 11, 12, and 13. The sale started from July 6 to July 10.

Flipkart is selling the 64GB storage iPhone 11 for Rs 42,999, down from Rs 49,900. The 128GB storage capacity is now available for Rs 47,999, down from Rs 54,900. The discounts on iPhone 111 model phones are about Rs 6,901. Read More: WhatsApp Users Alert! Messaging app to bring chat sync feature soon: All you need to know

The iPhone 12 is also discounted in the Flipkart Electronics sale. The 64GB iPhone model, which was previously priced at Rs 65,900, is now available at Rs 54,999. The 128GB devices are available for Rs 59,999, which was previously priced at Rs 70,000. The discounts on iPhone 12 model phones are about Rs 10,901. Read More: Musk's $44 bn Twitter deal in serious trouble: Report

The 128GB iPhone 13 Mini is now available for Rs 64,999, down from Rs 69,900. The 128GB iPhone 13 is now available on Flipkart for Rs 73,999, down from Rs 79,900. The savings available on iPhone 13 models are Rs 4,901.

The 512GB iPhone 13 Mini is now available for Rs 92,999, down from Rs 99,900.

Customers can now enjoy an additional discount of up to Rs 12,500 on exchanges when purchasing the iPhone 11 and 12. Customers who buy an iPhone 13 can also enjoy an additional discount of up to Rs 14,500 on exchanges.

Apart from that, Flipkart has partnered with CITI Bank to provide customers a Rs 2000 discount when they pay with a CITI credit or debit card. However, this is only relevant to iPhone 11 phones.

The promotion includes a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Cards. EMI plans for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 start at Rs 1641/month and Rs 1,880/month, respectively.