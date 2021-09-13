iPhone 12 available at a whopping discount of nearly Rs 13,000 ahead of iPhone 13 launch: Check price, discounts and other exchange offers

New Delhi: Ahead of the launch of the much anticipated Apple iPhone 13, buyers can get the iPhone 12 at an unbelievable discount on Flipkart.

As compared to its previous prices, buyers can get nearly Rs 13,000 discount on the 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants of the iPhone 12. Additionally, if you are buying the iphone along with exchange, you can get upto Rs 15,000 discount on the phone.

APPLE iPhone 12 (64 GB) has got a discount of 16 percent. It is available at Rs 66,999 as compared to its price of Rs 79,900. APPLE iPhone 12 (128 GB) has got a discount of 15 percent. It is available at Rs 71,999 as compared to its price of Rs 84,900. APPLE iPhone 12 (256 GB) has got a discount of 13 percent. It is available at Rs 81,999 as compared to its price of Rs 94,900.

Other than the price cut, customers can also avail Bank Offers: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 20% off on 1st transaction with Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank,IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards and Mobikwik. Special Price: Extra Rs 12901 off (price inclusive of discount) and Partner Offer: GST Invoice Available! Save up to 28% for business purchases.

Apple iPhone is all set to launch the 13 on September 14. The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max. The devices is said to be powered by Apple's next-generation A15 chip manufactured based on TSMC's 5nm+ process.

The entire iPhone 13 range is also expected to sport the LiDAR sensor. The sensor first appeared in the latest generation iPad Pro in March this year followed by the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.