iPhone 13 gets MASSIVE discount on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch, get it at just Rs 54,999 --Here is how

Here is how to get APPLE iPhone 13 (Midnight, 128 GB) at just Rs 54,999 on Flipkart.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 08:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The iPhone 13 has got a huge price cut ahead of the launch of much awaited iPhone 14 on Flipkart. You can grab the iPhone 13 at an effective price of just Rs 54,999 on Flipkart --all you need to do is club some offers.

A recent report had said that the upcoming iPhone 14 is likely to be $100 more costlier than iPhone 13.
 

Here is how to get APPLE iPhone 13 (Midnight, 128 GB) at just Rs 54,999 on Flipkart

Current price: 73,999 (7 percent off)

Earlier price: 79,900 

Buy without Exchange Price: 73,999

Buy with Exchange: up to Rs 19,000 off

Effective Price After exchange offer: Rs 54,999

Also, Get extra 2,000 off on exchange of select models

Available offers on iPhone 13 on Flipkart

Bank Offer Rs 4000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit and Debit Card EMI Transactions

Bank Offer 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card

Special Price: Get extra Rs 5901 off (price inclusive of discount)

The iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The device features an advanced 5G experience, brings super-fast performance and power efficiency with A15 Bionic, longer battery life, and a beautiful flat-edge design with incredible durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass.

