New Delhi: Apple could reveal the launch date and details of the new iPhone 14 in just a few weeks. The latest rumours in the tech industry are coming thick and fast as Apple fans speculate on what might happen next.

While there hasn't been an official update from Apple, the tech giant usually holds an annual conference in September where they announce the latest models and products to hit the market, and some fans predict that the iPhone 14 launch could happen on September 16. Read More: Sundar Pichai wishes India on Independence Day with Google Doodle

What has recently gotten people talking are rumours about possible colours. Apple's iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are available in six different colours: starlight, midnight, blue, pink, and the all-new green. Many iPhone users are now wondering whether Apple will stick with the same colour palette for the iPhone 14 or experiment with something new. Read More: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 15 August: Here’s how to get FF rewards

Jjoriku, a Twitter user, has been 'leaking' which colours they believe Apple will release. On Twitter, the journalist is referred to as a "Apple leaker," and their predictions and "leaks" have previously proven to be correct.

According to them, the iPhone 14 will be available in six colours: green, purple, blue, black, white, and red, with purple replacing pink. Green, purple, silver, gold, and graphite were also suggested for the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max, with purple replacing sierra blue.

If true, this will be the first time a Pro iPhone has been revealed in purple, and since the leaker made their claims, a slew of images have surfaced online attempting to depict exactly what the new iPhones will look like. It's unclear whether purple will be included on Apple's colour palette, but the hue is definitely trending on social media.