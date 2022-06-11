iPhone 14 Max: iPhone release date tipped before its launch

New Delhi: The iPhone 14 series is slated to debut in September, most likely in the second week of the month. The exact launch date is still to be confirmed, but two iPhone 14 variants are expected to be released in the near future, according to the newest report. The iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be delayed by one month, according to Ross Young of DSCC.

The iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to be available for purchase two weeks following its official release, however this may not be the case. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, as well as the other two versions, will be available for purchase shortly following the debut. As a result, those who are anticipating the iPhone 14 Max and the series' top-end model will have to wait a little longer. Read More: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, June 11: Here’s how to get free diamonds, vouchers

However, according to the rumour, Apple will unveil all four iPhone 14 versions at the same time during its fall event. Only the shipments will be delayed. The reason for the delay is unclear, although it is most likely related to China's recent lockdowns in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases. In particular, Apple's iPhone displays are usually made by LG Display and Samsung Display. BOE, a Chinese company, had previously received orders to manufacture iPhones, but this isn't the case this time, according to reports.



Apple is likely to release four new iPhone 14 models, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, as part of the iPhone 14 series. According to reports, there will be no tiny model this year. Instead, the iPhone 14 Max will be unveiled by Apple. Apple is apparently dropping the tiny model due to its negative influence on the iPhone SE series, the most recent of which is the iPhone SE (2022).

A lot has already been revealed about the iPhone 14 series ahead of its introduction. According to reports, the iPhone 14 would have larger sensors, a longer battery life, and a powerful processor. According to some reports, the iPhone 14 Pro would have a pill-shaped notch on the front, while the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will have the same wide notch. According to sources, the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will be powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, which is also used in the iPhone 13 series. The A16 Bionic chipset is expected to be included in the Pro variants.