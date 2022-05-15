New Delhi: The iPhone 14 series will be released later this year. The forthcoming iPhone series is expected to have four new models, as it does every year, but there will be no "small" model this time. This time, Apple is more likely to release the iPhone 14 Max.

According to reports, Apple will discontinue the iPhone mini this year due to its negative influence on sales of the iPhone SE series. The iPhone SE (2022), which was released earlier this year, is currently available from the firm. The iPhone SE (2022) starts at Rs 43,900 for the 64GB storage variant and goes up to Rs 58,900 for the 256GB storage model.

Rumours and leaks have disclosed a lot about the next iPhone models, including the iPhone 14 Max, ahead of the official launch. Here's a deeper look at what we know about the impending iPhone 14 Max so far.

Around the second week of September, Apple regularly announces its new iPhone flagship series. This year, the Cupertino-based tech titan is anticipated to do the same. However, other reports claim that the rollout may be delayed due to an increase in COVID instances in China and imposed restrictions. According to other reports, Apple is working with suppliers to ramp up production and ship the iPhone 14 series on schedule.

iPhone 14 Max specifications

Display: The iPhone 14 Max is expected to include a 6.1-inch display with a big notch, similar to the iPhone 12. The Pro variants are expected to have a unique design with a pill-shaped notch.

Processor: The A16 Bionic chipset, which is likely to be somewhat more optimised than the A15 Bionic chip that runs the iPhone 13 series, is expected to power all four models of the iPhone 14.

Storage: The iPhone 14 models are expected to have a minimum of 128GB storage and a maximum of 512GB storage, similar to the iPhone 13 series.

Camera: Similar to the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 14 is expected to have two camera sensors on the back panel and a single sensor on the front panel inside the broad notch. When compared to the iPhone 13, Apple is likely to optimise the sensors in a way that improves low-light camera performance.

Battery: Apple is likely to deliver improved battery performance with the iPhone 14 series than with its predecessor. The iPhone 13 has a lengthy battery life, lasting nearly a whole day on a single charge.

iPhone 14 Max design

Apple is expected to update the design of the iPhone 14 Pro models, but the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to resemble the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 Max is expected to include a large notch on the front panel and two camera sensors on the back. Like the iPhone 13 series, the smartphone is expected to come in a variety of vibrant colours. The colours are yet to be determined.

iPhone 14 Max price in India

The prices of all four models have already been revealed thanks to a tip. According to the report, the iPhone 14 Pro Max would cost $899, which is approximately Rs 70,000. However, due to high import duties and GST, the device may be slightly more expensive in India. The iPhone 13 is currently available in India for Rs 69,900. The iPhone 14 will be marginally less expensive than the iPhone Max around the world.