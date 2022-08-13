New Delhi: Apple is planning to release the iPhone 14 series sometime next month. With the Apple iPhone launch approaching, there is a lot of interest in the next iPhone series, and rumours about the next iPhone series have suggested that it will be much better than the iPhone 13 series. Prior to the launch, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple would raise iPhone prices with the iPhone 14 series.

Kuo recently tweeted that Apple may raise the prices of the iPhone 14 Pro models, but he did not specify how much. However, the analyst predicted that the price of the iPhone 14 series would rise by 15% this year. This means that a $1,000 iPhone Pro could cost $1,050. The price increase is said to be due to inflation, but new features on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models could also have contributed to the increase. It is also reported that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will begin with a minimum 256GB internal storage, which is double the standard 128GB - this could lead to a price increase.

The new iPhone 14 series is expected to launch next month, and Apple will release four models this year, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to feature a new design that eliminates the (un)popular notch, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to retain the notch.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will also be the only iPhones in the lineup to feature a new Apple A16 Bionic chipset, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will continue to use a new version of last year's Apple A15 Bionic chipset. Apple will also release the new Apple Watch Series 8, a new Apple Watch SE model, and an entirely new Apple Watch Pro. During the iPhone 14 launch, the Cupertino-based company may also introduce a new iPad model.

According to recent reports, Apple may hold the iPhone 14 launch event on September 6 rather than September 12. Every year, Apple releases the iPhone around the middle of September, with 2020 being an exception due to the COVID-19.