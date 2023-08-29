trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2655313
iPhone 15 Countdown Begins: Apple Officially Announces Launch Date For New Series

Apple launch event will be live streamed on its official website at 10:30 pm on September 12, 2023. Apple is expected to unveil new models of iPhone 15 and iOS 17. 

Written By  Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Tech giant Apple has made an official announcement on Tuesday, revealing its plans to host a press event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. Press invitations have been dispatched for this occasion. Anticipation is building as Apple is projected to unveil a new array of products, with the spotlight shining on the highly awaited iPhone 15 series. Notably, rumors suggest that this series will feature a USB-C charging port. Additionally, the event is expected to showcase the introduction of iOS 17 and more.

While the event is exclusively reserved for invited members, the excitement will extend beyond those walls. Apple has planned a live-stream of the proceedings, accessible to the public, on its website. The scheduled time for the live-stream is 10:30 pm on September 12, 2023.

Apple has traditionally adhered to a September timeline for the launch of new iPhone models and the unveiling of updated operating systems. This practice dates back to the seminal moment when co-founder Steve Jobs introduced the world to the very first iPhone in 2007.

