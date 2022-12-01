iPhone 15 FIRST and FRESH look leaked in renders; Here's what we know so far

New Delhi: Rumors regarding the much-touted iPhone 15 range initially appeared in the middle of 2022. Despite their slow start, they have shown to be far more accurate than early iPhone 14 rumours. Apple plans to revamp its venerable smartphone brand, according to early iPhone 15 reports. And just recently, we got our first glance at the alleged design of the next "iPhone 15 Ultra" flagship.

Extremely accurate renderings by @jonjuhan (via AppleInsider) demonstrate how curved edges, dual front cameras, and the changeover to USB-C should look. The outcome is an iPhone that is undeniably vintage and unmistakably contemporary.

What particularly stands out about its design is the curved chassis, which brings to mind the 2013 iPhone 5C. Although it was possibly the most ergonomic iPhone Apple developed since the iPhone 3GS, its cheap plastic back makes its design unattractive.

In terms of build quality, the iPhone 15 Ultra will differ from the iPhone 5C because it is anticipated to have a titanium casing. When compared to the stainless steel used in the iPhone 14 Pro, titanium costs $35–50 per kilogramme, which is nearly 30 times more expensive.

Titanium is three to four times stronger than stainless steel and can match its durability at just 40% of the weight in exchange for that investment. As a result, the iPhone 15 Ultra would be far lighter and stronger than the Pro Max models it is expected to replace.

Additionally, the images show how Dynamic Island would expand in size as a result of several front cameras leaking. This event can cause polarisation among the populace. The improved depth awareness of twin cameras would be advantageous for portrait mode. It would take up important screen space, though, given how modern phones already compress battery, cellular connectivity, and clock indicators into tiny places.

Not to mention, although being much awaited, the switch to USB-C doesn't significantly change how the phone appears in general. It is a little bit bigger than the Lightning connector, making the port a little bit wider.

The photos do not show the transition from physical to taptic volume and power buttons, as well as the expected upgrade to a new primary camera sensor.