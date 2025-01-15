iPhone 15 Gets Huge Discount In Flipkart Republic Day Sale, Delivered In Just 10 Minutes; Check Bank Offers

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Planning to upgrade to the latest iPhone in 2025? This is the ideal opportunity for smartphone enthusiasts in India. During the Flipkart Republic Day Sale, you can grab the iPhone 15 at unbeatable prices. Flipkart is offering the Apple iPhone 15 ( Black, 128 GB variant at a lucrative price, bringing the price below Rs 40,000.

The iPhone 15 was launched starting at Rs 79,999 at the Apple’s Wonderlust event in September 2023 in India. The starting price is now Rs 69,900 for the 128GB model, Rs 79,900 for the 256GB model, and Rs 99,900 for the 512GB model.

iPhone 15 Flipkart Republic Day Sale Offer

The Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB, Black) is now available on Flipkart at a special price. The premium phone is originally priced at Rs 69,900, it’s offered at Rs 58,999 after a 15 per cent discount.

Consumers can save more with Flipkart’s exchange program—trading in a well-maintained iPhone 14 Plus could fetch an exchange discount of up to Rs 21,550, reducing the price to Rs 37,449. Adding further, HDFC Credit Card users can enjoy an extra Rs 1,250 discount, bringing the final cost down to just Rs 36,199.

iPhone In Just 10 Minutes

Flipkart offers its “Minutes” delivery service in select locations, ensuring the iPhone 15 reaches your doorstep within 10 minutes for an additional fee. However, this service excludes digital protection plans and product exchanges.

iPhone 15 Specifications

The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch (15.49 cm) FHD+ Super Retina XDR display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, delivering stunning visuals. The premium phone is powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chip with a Hexa-core processor (3.46 GHz Dual Core + 2.02 GHz Quad Core) and 6 GB RAM, it ensures seamless performance.

The device is equipped with a 3349 mAh battery supporting fast charging via a USB Type-C port. For photography enthusiasts, it boasts a 48 MP + 12 MP dual primary camera setup with dual-color LED flash and a 12 MP front camera, offering exceptional photo and video capabilities.