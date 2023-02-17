iPhone 15 Pro Leaks Reveals Design, Charging Port, and More Ahead of Launch: Here's What We Know So Far

New Delhi: In September 2022, Apple unveiled the newest iPhone 14 series. The Cupertino-based tech company is anticipated to unveil the iPhone 15 series, the next generation of its handsets, in the second half of 2023, just like last year. Yet, the rumour concerning the iPhone 15 lineup is already active and has been consistently producing fresh rumours.

The most recent rumour is in the shape of a leaked photograph that is predicted to provide the first look at the next iPhone 15 Pro model. Exclusive renders of the next iPhone 15 Pro that are based on a CAD model have reportedly been posted online, according to a 9to5Mac story. (Also Read: Twitter Shuts Delhi, Mumbai Offices, Only Three Employees Running Company's India Operations)

Lan Zelbo, a 3D artist and case builder, has provided the render. According to the article, the leaked photographs show some significant changes to the appearance and specifications of Apple's future flagship smartphone. (Also Read: SBI vs HDFC vs ICICI vs PNB vs BoB: Savings Accounts Minimum Balance and Penalty Charges Compared)

These leaked renders were created using CAD files that apple gave. To prepare phone cases before the phone is released, the business exchanges these files with manufacturers in Asia. This procedure is used to make sure that the cases are accessible when the device launches.

According to reports, a manufacturer outside of China has delivered the leaked render CAD for the iPhone 15 Pro. According to the investigation, this factory also appears to have received these files first.

In terms of both dimensions and design, earlier CAD files were also accurate to the finished product. Therefore erroneous CADs will be expensive for the factories and case designers.

According to the stolen renderings, Apple will abandon the lightning port in favour of USB-C. This will signal the end of Apple's exclusive connector, which has long been a feature of iPhones and other Apple devices.

The business, however, apparently intends to restrict the available cords to those that are compatible with Apple's MFi programme for data transfer and charging.

According to the pictures, the glass and metal frame's edges are now curvier than before. To make the transition between the frame and glass on the iPhone 15 Pro more smooth, the glass will be slightly curved around the edges.

According to the rumour, the frame will be more curved than it was previously and would resemble the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros or the new M2 MacBook Air in terms of appearance.