/iPhone 15 vs Google Pixel 10a: Which smartphone gives better value? Price, camera, features, battery COMPARED

iPhone 15 vs Google Pixel 10a: India’s mid-range smartphone segment has become highly competitive in 2026, and Apple and Google are two major players in this battle. The Apple iPhone 15, now available from Rs 57,900 for the 128GB variant, goes up against the Google Pixel 10a, priced at Rs 49,999, a gap of roughly Rs 8,000 that hides some major differences in what you actually get for your money. If you are planning to buy either of these devices, here is the detailed comparison you need to know:
iPhone 15 vs Google Pixel 10a: Specs comparison
|Spec
|iPhone 15
|Google Pixel 10a
|Price
|Rs 57,900
|Rs 49,999
|Display
|6.1-inch OLED, 60Hz
|6.35-inch pOLED, 60–120Hz
|Processor
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Google Tensor G4
|RAM
|6GB
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB/256GB/512GB
|256GB
|Rear camera
|48MP+12MP Ultra Wide
|48MP+13MP Ultra Wide
|Battery
|3,349 mAh, ~20 hours
|5,100 mAh, 30+ hours
|Fast charging
|20W
|45W
|Water resistance
|IP68 (6m/30 min)
|IP68
|OS updates
|~5–6 years (Apple)
|7 years (Google)
iPhone 15 vs Google Pixel 10a: Display
The iPhone 15 packs a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and a peak outdoor brightness of 2,000 nits. Apple's Dynamic Island sits at the top, showing live notifications and activity updates.
The Pixel 10a counters with a larger 6.35-inch pOLED display running at an adaptive 60–120Hz refresh rate, meaning it switches refresh rates based on what you are doing, saving battery during static content and making scrolling smoother when needed. Peak brightness goes up to 3,000 nits, which is significantly better outdoors. For media consumption, the Pixel 10a has a clear edge.
iPhone 15 vs Google Pixel 10a: Camera
Apple offers the iPhone 15 with a dual-camera system, a 48MP primary sensor with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, plus a software-enabled 2x telephoto option at 52mm. Video recording goes up to 4K at 60fps, and Cinematic Mode remains a standout feature for content creators.
The Pixel 10a also features a dual-camera setup: a 48MP wide camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera, with Super Res Zoom reaching up to 8x. Google's computational photography features, including Magic Eraser, Face Unblur, Night Sight, and the Add Me feature, remain among the best in this price segment. If you mostly shoot in low light or want AI-powered editing tools built into your camera app, the Pixel 10a takes this round.
iPhone 15 vs Google Pixel 10a: Battery
This is where the comparison becomes more decisive. The iPhone 15 offers up to 20 hours of video playback from its 3,349mAh battery. It is practical, but not exceptional by current standards.
The Pixel 10a packs a 5,100mAh battery with a claimed 30+ hours of everyday use and up to 120 hours with Extreme Battery Saver mode enabled. It also supports 45W fast charging, capable of reaching 50% charge in around 30 minutes, along with wireless charging. The iPhone 15 supports 20W wired fast charging and 15W MagSafe charging.
For heavy users or those who cannot always find a charger, the Pixel 10a is the stronger choice by a wide margin.
iPhone 15 vs Google Pixel 10a: Software updates
Google promises seven years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates for the Pixel 10a. The iPhone 15 launched with iOS 17 and currently runs iOS 18. Apple typically supports its smartphones with software updates for five to six years.
If you already use Apple devices or want a compact smartphone with strong video recording performance, the iPhone 15 at Rs 57,900 remains a good option. However, if you are looking for better battery life, a sharper display, advanced AI-powered camera features, and software updates through 2031 at a lower price, the Google Pixel 10a offers better overall value right now.
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