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iPhone 15 vs Google Pixel 10a: Which smartphone gives better value? Price, camera, features, battery COMPARED

iPhone 15 vs Google Pixel 10a: Apple iPhone 15, now available from Rs 57,900 for the 128GB variant, goes up against the Google Pixel 10a, priced at Rs 49,999, a gap of roughly Rs 8,000 that hides some major differences.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 03:01 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 03:01 PM IST
iPhone 15 vs Google Pixel 10a: Which smartphone gives better value? Price, camera, features, battery COMPARED
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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