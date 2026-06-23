/iPhone 15 vs Google Pixel 10a: Which smartphone gives better value? Price, camera, features, battery COMPARED

iPhone 15 vs Google Pixel 10a: India’s mid-range smartphone segment has become highly competitive in 2026, and Apple and Google are two major players in this battle. The Apple iPhone 15, now available from Rs 57,900 for the 128GB variant, goes up against the Google Pixel 10a, priced at Rs 49,999, a gap of roughly Rs 8,000 that hides some major differences in what you actually get for your money. If you are planning to buy either of these devices, here is the detailed comparison you need to know: