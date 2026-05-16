iPhone 15 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Which smartphone is better to buy in 2026? Price, camera, and features compared

iPhone 15 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: If you are shopping for a flagship phone under Rs 60,000 and are stuck between the iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S24, you are not alone. The iPhone 15 was launched in September 2023, and the Galaxy S24 in January 2024, but both smartphones still sit on India's bestseller lists today. The price difference between these two devices is very small, but they deliver different experiences. Here's what you need to know before making your final buying decision:

iPhone 15 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Price, display, and design

The current price of the iPhone 15 starts at Rs 59,900, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S24 starts at Rs 49,999. The Galaxy S24 has a slightly larger display at 6.2 inches versus the iPhone 15's 6.1 inches, but the iPhone's screen has more pixels - 461ppi compared to 416ppi on the S24. The iPhone also supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision playback, giving it a wider range of supported video formats. Samsung's AMOLED panel hits 120Hz for smoother scrolling, which the base iPhone 15 does not match.

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Both phones reach similar brightness levels - 1,416 nits for the S24 and 1,401 nits for the iPhone - but the iPhone 15 edges ahead in colour accuracy.

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iPhone 15 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Camera

This is where the gap is most obvious. The Galaxy S24 carries a triple rear camera system with a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and a dedicated 10MP telephoto lens. The iPhone 15 has just two rear cameras - a 48MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide - with no dedicated telephoto lens.

The iPhone uses 2x lossless zoom from the main sensor, but the S24's real 3x optical telephoto gives it a genuine advantage for distant subjects. However, in night-time shots, the iPhone's main camera delivers slightly better photos with more effective noise reduction. The S24 can record 8K video - something the iPhone cannot - but Apple's Cinematic mode for blurred-background video remains more polished.

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iPhone 15 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Performance and software

The A16 Bionic inside the iPhone 15 delivers significantly stronger single-core performance, though multi-core scores are more evenly matched between the two devices. Samsung has committed to seven years of OS upgrades for the S24, which beats Apple's typical five-to-six-year software update cycle. Samsung's Galaxy AI features also add practical tools like live translation and editing suggestions, something the base iPhone 15 does not match.

Go for the Galaxy S24 if you want a telephoto camera, a 120Hz display, and built-in AI tools. Choose the iPhone 15 if you are already in Apple's ecosystem, value video quality, or want a more consistent and straightforward experience. Both smartphones offer strong value in their segment; the final choice depends on individual buyer preferences.