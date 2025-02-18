iPhone 16, iPhone 15 Price Drop In India: Apple launched the iPhone 16 series last September, and all four models—iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16—are now available at significant discounts on the e-commerce giant Amazon. Meanwhile, since its 2023 launch, the iPhone 15 has frequently been part of discount promotions on Amazon. These price cuts offer buyers a great chance to grab the iPhone 15 at a more affordable price, making it a compelling deal.

iPhone 16 Series Price Drop In India On Amazon

The iPhone 16 series is available at exciting discounts on Amazon. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, originally priced at Rs 1,37,900, can be purchased for Rs 1,34,900 with an ICICI credit card. Using an ICICI Amazon Pay credit card provides an additional Rs 2,000 discount and Rs 6,795 in cashback, bringing the net price down to Rs 1,29,105.

The iPhone 16 Pro 128GB model, listed at Rs 1,12,900, comes down to Rs 1,09,900 with an ICICI Bank offer and further drops to Rs 1,05,355 with the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. The standard iPhone 16, originally Rs 79,900, is available for Rs 72,900, with bank offers reducing it to Rs 68,900, and the Amazon ICICI Bank credit card lowering it further to Rs 66,880.

The iPhone 16 Plus 128GB, priced at Rs 89,900, can be bought for Rs 80,400 using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, with Rs 4,020 cashback bringing the final price to Rs 76,380. Without the Amazon Pay ICICI card, an ICICI Bank credit card still offers Rs 4,000 off, making it Rs 78,900.

iPhone 15 Price Drop In India On Amazon

The Apple iPhone 15 (128GB, Black) is currently listed on Amazon for Rs 79,900 but is available at a 24 per cent discount, bringing the price down to Rs 60,999. If you have a used iPhone 14 Plus (512GB) in good condition, you can trade it in for up to Rs 34,000, reducing the cost of the iPhone 15 to just Rs 26,999.

Adding further, using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card gives you an extra Rs 3,050 off. With both offers combined, the final price drops to just Rs 23,949, making this an unbeatable deal.