New Delhi: Apple is reportedly set to launch its new iPhone 16 series in 2024 with improved features, including larger displays, an enhanced camera system, and bigger batteries. It is expected that Apple is planning to unveil its new iPhone 16 series later this year. This series consists of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, along with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models.

According to a research note from analyst Jeff Pu in 9To5Mac, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to get a RAM bump and other enhancements. This line-up will include 8GB of RAM - an increase from the present 6GB of RAM in the currently running iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Apart from this, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to feature faster Wi-Fi capabilities and will be powered by Apple's 3nm A18 chipset. Moreover, the Pro models will run on the A18 Pro processor. (Also Read: Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Launch Date Confirmed In India, Check Camera Specs)

iPhone 16 Specs

Adding further, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to come with the Qualcomm X70 modem, which is present in the entire iPhone 15 series. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will get the Qualcomm X75 modem.

iPhone 16 Connectivity

For connectivity, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are likely to be packed with Wi-Fi 6E support, which is currently supported only on the iPhone 15 Pro lineup. This feature will help bring fast speeds on Wi-Fi connections. Meanwhile, the iPhone Pro models could get support for the newly launched Wi-Fi 7, offering a range of exciting connectivity improvements.

iPhone 16 Camera

In the camera department, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to receive an upgrade to its Ultra Wide camera, with the resolution jumping from 12MP to 48MP. This could mean high-resolution photos and potentially enhanced spatial video recording. (Also Read: Atal Setu: Top 7 Advanced Technologies Used In India’s Longest Sea Bridge)