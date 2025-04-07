iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 And iPhone 15 Get Massive Discount In 'Big Deal Days Sale'- Details

iPhone 16 And iPhone 15 Price Cuts In India: If you're looking to upgrade your iPhone, now is an excellent time to seize the opportunity. Apple Premium Reseller iNvent is offering significant discounts on the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro as part of its Big Deal Days sale.

This limited-time offer is valid until April 15. With these attractive deals, the prices of premium iPhone models have dropped to their lowest levels, complemented by additional bank discounts available in the country.

iPhone 15 Discount in India

The iPhone 15 was launched in 2023 at a price of ₹79,900. Currently, iNvent is offering a flat Rs 13,400 discount on the iPhone 15, bringing the price down to Rs 66,500. Consumers can also avail an additional discount of Rs 3,000 when making the transaction via ICICI, Kotak, or Axis Bank credit cards, effectively reducing the final price to Rs 63,500.

iPhone 15 Specifications

The premium smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 2,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness. It also sports the modern Dynamic Island design for a more interactive experience.

The handset is powered by the efficient 4nm A16 Bionic chipset, the device ensures smooth performance. It packs a 3,349 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. For photography enthusiasts, the iPhone 15 offers a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone is available in five colour options: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus Discounts in India

The iPhone 16, originally priced at Rs 79,900, is now available at Rs 70,500 at iNvent after a flat discount of Rs 9,400. The price drops further to Rs 66,500 with an additional ₹4,000 bank discount. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Plus, which was launched at Rs 89,900, is now available at Rs 80,500. To make the offer even more enticing, there's an additional Rs 4,000 bank discount, bringing the final price down to Rs 76,500.