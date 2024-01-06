iPhone 16 Pro And iPhone 17 Coming With Big Changes? Check Out Expected Features

New Delhi: Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst, has provided insights into the anticipated improvements in Apple's iPhone lineup scheduled for 2024 and 2025. The enhancements are projected to involve advanced camera technologies and cutting-edge features, with potential implications for the pricing of these upcoming models. Here's a detailed summary of what to anticipate.

Camera Specifications In iPhone 16 Pro

According to Kuo's report, the iPhone 16 Pro is set to feature the tetraprism zoom camera initially introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. There are expectations for a substantial increase in the screen size of the standard Pro version, with a jump to 6.27 inches which will be a notable enhancement compared to the traditional 6.1-inch screen size of the standard Pro model. (Also Read: Robert Kiyosaki, 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Reveals He Is Under $1.2 Billion Debt)

The standard 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera is poised for a significant overhaul, transforming into a 48MP 1/2.55-inch (0.7µm) unit. To preserve the quality of the images, the lens will continue to generate pixel-binned 12MP 1.4µm images. The ultrawide camera will maintain its 6P lens design.

Selfie Camera In iPhone 17 Pro

For the iPhone 17 series, Kuo anticipates a significant upgrade to the selfie camera module. It is projected that all iPhone 17 models will incorporate a new 24MP unit with a 6P lens, representing a substantial advancement from the existing 12MP 5P unit in current iPhones.

As per Kuo, Genius (Yujingguang) is set to exclusively supply the new ultrawide and selfie camera modules. This strategic collaboration is expected to play a pivotal role in boosting Genius's revenue with a notable surge forecasted for the second half of 2024 and 2025.

Additional Upgrades And Features:

In addition to the camera improvements, Kuo suggests various enhancements throughout the iPhone 16 series. For enhanced performance, there are indications that all models will be powered by the in-house A18 chipset. Moreover, AI-enhanced Siri, improved microphones, and iOS 18 featuring functionalities reminiscent of ChatGPT are anticipated to be incorporated into the iPhone 16 models. The series will also include the newly introduced Action Button, initially presented with the iPhone 15 Pro series.