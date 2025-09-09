iPhone 16 Pro Price Cut In India: With just a few hours left for the global launch of the iPhone 17 series at the highly anticipated 'Awe Dropping' event, Vijay Sales is offering great deals you won’t want to miss. If you’ve been eyeing the iPhone 16 Pro but hesitating due to its high price, now could be the perfect time to buy. The phone is available in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Desert Titanium colour options. Notably, this would make it the first time this smartphone will be available for such a low price.

iPhone 16 Pro Discounted Price In India

The iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) was originally launched in India at Rs 1,19,900. Vijay Sales has now slashed the price to Rs 1,05,690, offering a flat discount of Rs 14,210. Buyers can also get an extra Rs 7,500 off on HSBC Bank credit card EMI transactions. Adding further, there’s a flat Rs 4,500 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit card EMIs with tenures of 6 months or more.

iPhone 16 Pro: Camera, Battery And Other Features

The smartphone features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology, offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for an immersive viewing experience. It is powered by Apple’s advanced A18 Pro chip, it delivers faster performance, improved energy efficiency, and enhanced battery life.

The camera system includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, complemented by a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies. (Also Read: Apple Event 2025 Live Updates: iPhone 17 Pro Max Likely To Debut With A19 Chip; Check Expected Camera, Battery, And Price)

The smartphone supports 4K Dolby Vision video recording at multiple frame rates, including 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, 60 fps, and high-speed options of 100 fps or 120 fps (Fusion). For security, Face ID is enabled through the TrueDepth camera for reliable facial recognition. The device also offers cutting-edge connectivity with 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB-C connector for versatile charging and data transfer.

Apple ‘Awe Dropping’ Event: How To Watch

Apple, the Cupertino-based tech giant, will host a dedicated livestream on its events website, where viewers can also set calendar reminders. The broadcast will also be available on the Apple TV app across supported devices. Additionally, Apple’s YouTube channel will stream the keynote live, making it easily accessible to audiences worldwide, especially those without Apple hardware.