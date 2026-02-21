iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB variant gets massive price cut in India on THIS platform; Check display, camera, battery and more features

iPhone 16 Pro Max Price Cut In India 256GB: As the India AI Impact Summit continues to dominate headlines and spark fresh conversations around artificial intelligence, another big development is grabbing attention in the premium smartphone market. Apple’s flagship iPhone 16 Pro Max ( 256GB variant) has made a strong comeback in India, and this time it is all about the price. In a rare move, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is now Rs 35,000 cheaper, making it one of the hottest premium deals currently available.

The device is listed on the e-commerce giant Flipkart with attractive bank discounts and exchange offers, pushing the effective price below Rs 1 lakh for many buyers. For a Pro Max model, this kind of pricing is unusual. At a time when AI-powered innovation is trending, this sharp price drop is drawing strong interest from users looking to upgrade to Apple’s top-tier smartphone without paying the usual premium.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: How to get the deal

The official price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max in India starts at Rs 1,34,900 for the 256GB variant. However, buyers can currently save money through offers available on Flipkart. The platform is providing an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on select bank credit cards, bringing the price down further.

Consumers can enjoy the biggest benefit from the exchange offer. Buyers can get up to Rs 68,050 off by trading in their old smartphone. The final exchange value depends on the device’s model, condition, and location. The effective price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max can fall below Rs 1 lakh after combining the bank discount and exchange offer. This is significant price drop, as Pro Max models usually remain in the ultra-premium price range for a long time after launch. (Also Read: Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite launched in India with OriginOS 6 and 4D gaming vibration; Check camera, display battery, price and sale date)

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max specifications

The iPhone 16 Pro Max features a large 6.9-inch (17.53 cm) Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 1320x2868 pixels (FHD+), delivering sharp visuals and vibrant colours. It is powered by the Apple A18 Pro chipset, ensuring smooth performance and efficiency. The device comes in multiple storage options, including 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

For photography, it offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP wide-angle primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera with up to 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom. The camera system supports 4K video recording at 120fps and includes a dual-colour LED flash.

On the front, there is a 12MP wide-angle lens with Retina Flash, capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps. The device packs a 4685mAh battery with 20W fast charging support and a USB Type-C port.