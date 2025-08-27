iPhone 16 Pro Max Gets Massive Discount On THIS Platform Ahead of iPhone 17 Pro Max India Launch: Check Camera, Battery And Price

iPhone 16 Pro Max Price Cut In India: If you are planning to buy the iPhone 16 Pro Max (256 GB), this could be the best time to make the move. With Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations underway and the iPhone 17 Pro Max set to launch on September 9, Amazon has dropped the price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max with a big discount. The phone is now available at Rs 14,000 less, giving buyers a great chance to upgrade without overspending.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is still a powerful device with a premium design, strong performance, and an excellent camera system. So, if the Pro Max has been on your wishlist, this festive season might be the right moment to bring it home.

The smartphone was originally launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,44,900 for the 256 GB variant. On Amazon, the flagship is now listed at Rs 1,30,900, translating to a flat discount of Rs 14,000. The offer doesn’t stop here—buyers can also enjoy added benefits when purchasing the iPhone 16 Pro Max on Amazon.

Customers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can get up to Rs 3,927 cashback as Amazon Pay Balance, making the deal even more rewarding. In addition, there is a No Cost EMI option available, where buyers can save up to Rs 5,894.24 on EMI interest with the same card. These offers make the iPhone 16 Pro Max more affordable and accessible for those looking to upgrade this festive season.

The phone features a massive 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits, making it perfect for outdoor use and immersive media consumption. It is powered by Apple’s latest 3nm A18 Pro chipset, ensuring top-notch performance and efficiency.

The device comes with a titanium frame and an upgraded Ceramic Shield, offering both durability and a premium design. For photography, it packs a versatile triple rear camera system, including a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, while the 12-megapixel front camera delivers sharp selfies and smooth video calls.

Adding further, the iPhone 16 Pro Max supports all Apple Intelligence features such as Genmoji, Image Playground, and ChatGPT integration with Siri.