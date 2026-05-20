iPhone 16 vs Vivo X300 FE: Which smartphone should you buy? Price, camera, features and, performance compared
iPhone 16 vs Vivo X300 FE: The iPhone 16 starts at Rs 69,900 in India and runs on Apple's A18 chip with iOS 18. The Vivo X300 FE costs Rs 79,999, carries a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5.
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iPhone 16 vs Vivo X300 FE: Two phones, almost in the same price bracket, and very different priorities. The iPhone 16 starts at Rs 69,900 in India and runs on Apple's A18 chip with iOS 18. The Vivo X300 FE costs Rs 79,999, carries a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, a massive 6,500mAh battery, and ZEISS-tuned cameras. Both target buyers spending around Rs 70,000. But which device is better to buy? Here is a detailed comparison of these two smartphones:
iPhone 16 vs Vivo X300 FE: Quick specs comparison
Price (Base Variant):
- iPhone 16: Rs 69,900
- Vivo X300 FE: Rs 79,999
Processor (Chipset):
- iPhone 16: Apple A18 chip
- Vivo X300 FE: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Display:
- iPhone 16: 6.1-inch OLED, 60Hz refresh rate
- Vivo X300 FE: 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
Main Camera:
- iPhone 16: 48MP camera with f/1.6 aperture
- Vivo X300 FE: 50MP ZEISS main camera + 50MP 3x telephoto lens
Battery and charging:
- iPhone 16: 3,561mAh battery, 30W charging
- Vivo X300 FE: 6,500mAh battery, 90W wired + 40W wireless charging
Water Resistance:
- iPhone 16: IP68 rating
- Vivo X300 FE: IP68 + IP69 rating
Software Updates:
- iPhone 16: Around 5–6 years of updates
- Vivo X300 FE: 4 OS updates + 6 years of security updates
RAM:
- iPhone 16: 8GB RAM
- Vivo X300 FE: 12GB RAM
iPhone 16 vs Vivo X300 FE: Performance
The iPhone 16 runs on Apple's A18 chip, which is one of the fastest mobile processors available. It handles everything with ease, from editing 4K videos to running Apple Intelligence features.
The Vivo X300 FE matches it with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, the top Android chip of 2026, paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. Both phones are powerful enough for multitasking. The iPhone wins on single-core speed and software optimisation, while the Vivo wins on raw multitasking and display smoothness with a 120Hz panel compared to the iPhone 16's 60Hz display.
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iPhone 16 vs Vivo X300 FE: Camera
The iPhone 16 vs Vivo X300 FE camera battle is genuinely close, but different. Apple's 48MP sensor, with Camera Control and computational photography, delivers consistent, natural-looking shots.
The Vivo X300 FE packs a 50MP ZEISS main sensor (f/1.57), a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto lens with up to 100x zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The telephoto lens alone puts the X300 FE ahead for zoom and portrait photography. Apple still edges ahead in video recording with Dolby Vision and ProRes-level processing.
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iPhone 16 vs Vivo X300 FE: Battery
This is the sharpest difference between the two phones. The iPhone 16 packs a 3,561mAh battery with 30W wired charging. The Vivo X300 FE carries a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon cell with 90W wired FlashCharge and 40W wireless charging. According to Vivo, it delivers two days of normal use. If battery anxiety is a daily problem for you, the X300 FE is the obvious answer.
Buy the iPhone 16 if: you are already in the Apple ecosystem, care about long-term iOS updates, want the smoothest video recording, or prefer a smaller 6.1-inch form factor.
Buy the Vivo X300 FE if: battery life is your top priority, you want a 120Hz AMOLED display, need serious zoom camera hardware (ZEISS + 3x periscope), or want more RAM and storage for Rs 10,000 more. However, the final decision on choosing a device depends on individual preferences of buyers.
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