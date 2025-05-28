iPhone 16 World’s Best-Selling Smartphone In Q1 2025; Check Which Smartphone Made It Into Global Top 10 List

New Delhi: Apple’s iPhone 16 was the world’s best-selling smartphone in Q1 2025 (January–March period), according to a new report released on Wednesday. This also marked the return of the iPhone series’ base variant to the top spot in the first quarter after a gap of two years, as per Counterpoint Research’s Global Handset Model Sales Tracker.

Apple maintained a strong presence in the top-10 list, securing five spots for the fifth consecutive March quarter. Meanwhile, Samsung featured one fewer model compared to the same period last year. While the top 10 smartphones’ share of overall global sales remained stable, the report noted an increase in the contribution from low-end smartphones (priced under $100) in the top 10. The iPhone 16 performed well in Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), with Japan recording the highest growth in base variant sales.

Which Phone Is Ranked Second?

Improved economic conditions and revised subsidy regulations favoured Apple’s pricing strategy and ecosystem, further strengthening its appeal in the Japanese market. The iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro ranked second and third, respectively.

Apple’s iPhone 16e made a strong debut, securing the sixth spot in the global top-10 list for March 2025—its first full month of sales. Despite being priced higher than the SE 2022, the 16e is expected to outperform its predecessor in its first year. This success will be largely driven by significant technological advancements and an expanded feature set, the report added.

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra secured the seventh spot in Q1 2025, down from the fifth spot held by the S24 Ultra in Q1 2024. This shift was primarily due to a shorter sales window for the S25 Ultra during the quarter. Despite limited availability, the S25 series delivered steady results, contributing one-fourth of Samsung’s total smartphone sales during its active sales month.

With deeper Gemini integration, the S25 series also signals Samsung’s shift toward a more agentic AI experience, enhancing user productivity and personalization.

Smartphones In Global Top-10 List

Xiaomi’s Redmi 14C 4G was the only model outside of Apple and Samsung to make it into the global top-10 list. It achieved an impressive 43% year-on-year growth over the Redmi 13C 4G, the report noted. Looking ahead, despite ongoing tariff tensions and broader market uncertainties, the share of the top 10 best-selling smartphone models is expected to remain relatively stable, the report concluded.