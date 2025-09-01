iPhone 16e Gets Massive Discount On THIS Platform Ahead Of iPhone 17 India Launch; Check Camera, Display And Other Features

iPhone 16e Price Cut In India: The Apple iPhone 17 series is already creating a buzz in India after the Cupertino-based tech giant announced its official launch date. Scheduled for September 9, the much-awaited premium smartphone is drawing attention not only for its features but also for the deals available online. Ahead of the launch, the iPhone 16e (Black, 128 GB variant) is listed with attractive discounts on leading e-commerce platforms, making it a tempting choice for buyers.

With prices around Rs 50,000, the iPhone is becoming a top choice for people planning an upgrade. Apple’s brand value, stylish design, and attractive pricing are driving strong interest among buyers.

iPhone 16e Gets Massive Discount In India

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The smartphone is listed on Amazon at Rs 51,499, down from its original price of Rs 59,900. Consumers can opt for EMI plans starting at Rs 2,485, with No Cost EMI options also available. Under the exchange offer, customers can get up to Rs 33,050 off, while the price without exchange remains Rs 51,499. Adding further, users paying with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards can avail cashback of up to Rs 1,544 as Amazon Pay Balance, along with savings of up to Rs 2,318.91 on EMI interest through No Cost EMI offers. This brings the total savings to a solid Rs 8,401.

iPhone 16e Specifications

The premium smartphone boasts a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, housed in a sleek aluminium design and equipped with Face ID for secure access. It is powered by Apple’s A18 chip and 8GB of RAM. The device also features a customisable Action Button that allows quick access to various functions. (Also Read: Realme 15T 5G India Launch Date Officially Confirmed; Check Expected Camera, Battery, Display, Price And Other Features)

The iPhone 16e comes in two matte finishes, black and white, and offers three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. For photography, it comes with a 48-megapixel main camera offering 2x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel front camera designed for selfies, video calls, and social media content. The smartphone is IP68 certified, making it resistant to dust and water, and it supports several Apple Intelligence features for a smarter user experience.