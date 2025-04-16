iPhone 17 And iPhone 17 Pro Max India Launch: Check Specs, Launch Date, Price And Latest Leaks

iPhone 17 And iPhone 17 Pro Max India Launch: As Apple fans are eagerly waiting for the iPhone 17 series, rumours and leaks about the much anticipated premium smartphone have started to show up online. According to the media reports and latest leaks on social media, it could launch around September 2025, and enthusiasts might see four models this time. With bigger displays, sleeker designs, and upgraded cameras, both the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max are likely to bring significant improvements over their predecessors.

iPhone 17 And iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications (Expected)

The phone is expected to be powered by Apple’s upcoming A19 chip, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max may feature the more advanced A19 Pro chip. In terms of design, the iPhone 17 is rumoured to sport a vertical pill-shaped rear camera module, whereas the Pro Max could adopt a rectangular camera bar housing three lenses.

On the photography front, the iPhone 17 is likely to include a 48MP main sensor alongside a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to boast a triple 48MP setup, including a Tetraprism telephoto lens capable of 5x optical zoom. However, both models may see an upgrade on the front, with a new 24MP selfie camera potentially replacing the existing 12MP unit.

Adding further, the iPhone 17 could see a slight bump in display size to 6.3 inches from last year's 6.1-inch, while the Pro Max is expected to maintain its large 6.9-inch screen. The Cupertino-based tech giant is said to keep the standard iPhone 17 similar to the iPhone 16 in terms of overall aesthetics, including the USB-C port and the Action button.

All the iPhone 17 models will likely have at least an IP69 rating, just like the previous models.

iPhone 17 And iPhone 17 Pro Max: Launch Date And Price (Expected)

Apple's iPhone 17 series is likely to launch in September this year between September 11 and 13, 2025. However, Apple haven't confirmed the official launch date yet. This year, the price of the premium smartphone is likely to be high due to global economic trends and rising import duties. In India, the standard iPhone 17 could carry a starting price of around Rs 89,900, while the Pro Max version might touch Rs 1,64,900.