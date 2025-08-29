iPhone 17 India Launch Date Confirmed; Apple To Begin Sales On…; Check Expected Pre-Order Date, Features, and Price

iPhone 17 India Launch: Apple is set to launch its iPhone 17 series on September 9 at the “Awe Dropping” event, scheduled to take place at the iconic Steve Jobs Theater, located at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The upcoming iPhone 17 lineup is expected to come with four models which include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This year, the iPhone 17 series is likely to bring major upgrades in design, camera, performance, and software, along with enhanced AI capabilities powered by iOS 26.

iPhone 17 India Launch: Date and Time

Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 series on September 9, 2025, at 10:30 PM IST. The launch event will be live-streamed on Apple’s official website, Apple TV, and YouTube.

iPhone 17 India Launch: Pre-Order and Sale Date

For buyers in India, sales of the iPhone 17 will begin on September 19, 2025, just days after the global unveiling. Pre-orders are likely to open on September 12.

iPhone 17 India Launch: Price (Expected)

Apple hasn’t officially announced the iPhone 17 prices in India yet. However, reports suggest the base iPhone 17 could start at around Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro might be priced above Rs 1,29,900. The new iPhone 17 Air is expected to be positioned between the base and Pro models, offering buyers a stylish yet comparatively affordable premium option.