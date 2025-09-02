iPhone 17 India Launch On Sept 9: Are iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max On Vintage List? Apple To Discontinue Older MacBook And iPhone Models

iPhone 17 India Launch On Sept 9: Apple is set to launch the iPhone 17 series in India on September 9, featuring some major upgrades. Ahead of the launch, the Cupertino-based tech giant has added several devices to its vintage and obsolete lists on the product lifecycle page. Along with the iPhone 17 models, Apple is also expected to launch new Apple Watch versions and possibly an upgraded AirPods Pro.

What Is Apple's Vintage list?

Apple's "vintage" list is a classification for products that the company stopped distributing for sale more than five years ago, but less than seven years ago. This designation has specific implications for product support and repair services.

Once a product is on the vintage list, Apple and its authorized service providers will still offer repairs, but these repairs are subject to the availability of parts. If the necessary components are out of stock, it may not be possible to get the device fixed. After a product has not been sold for seven years, it is moved to the "obsolete" list, at which point Apple discontinues all hardware service for it.

Notably, the Vintage devices typically do not receive major iOS updates, although Apple may issue critical security patches if needed.

Apple Adds Older iPhone and MacBook Models To Vintage List

The tech giant has added two iPhone 8 Plus models which includes the 64GB and 256GB storage variants to its vintage products list. Meanwhile, the 11-inch MacBook Air from early 2015 has been moved to Apple’s obsolete list, along with the 13-inch MacBook Pro with four Thunderbolt 3 ports and the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

There is also a possibility that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could be discontinued soon, as they are now two years old. While Apple stores will stop selling these models officially, third-party sites like Flipkart and Amazon may continue to sell the remaining stock. The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max could follow the same path in the near future.